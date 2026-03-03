Conservatives demand inquiry into Tumbler Ridge mass shooting

Conservatives called for a federal inquiry into the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting this week in the House of Commons. Bob Zimmer, the Conservative MP whose riding covers the area, said “We have a responsibility so that it never happens again, and I think that an inquiry will find those answers and then make recommendations.”

Tory MPs said an independent federal inquiry could occur alongside any provincial investigations, something British Columbia Premier David Eby has not yet committed to — though the premier suggested all options were on the table.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie backed the Conservatives push for an independent inquiry.

“There's something else broader at play,” Sheila said of the numerous police interactions with the family prior to 18-year-old Jesse Strang, also named as Jesse Van Rootselaar, carrying out the heinous crime.

Strang, who identified as transgender and began transitioning aged 12, first killed his mother and stepbrother before opening fire at the local high school, killing five students and a teacher's aide before turning a gun on himself.

“There could have been serious intervention a lot sooner,” she continued. “I want to know what the school knew, I want to know what the local doctor knew, I want to know who prescribed those SSRIs and cross-sex hormones if that were the case.”

Sheila said an independent inquiry would help reveal where blame should be assigned, given there's much of it to go around.

“The Liberals,” however, “are really focused on ChatGPT,” she said.

AI Minister Evan Solomon released a statement addressing the program's parent company, OpenAI, after it was learned that Strang's account had been flagged for violence.

“Canadians expect online platforms, including OpenAI, to have robust safety protocols and escalation practices in place to protect online safety and ensure law enforcement are warned about potential violence," Solomon said in the statement.

“Obviously,” replied Alexa, asserting the Liberals are looking to exert control over AI and social media.

“The fact that the police went how many times to their property for mental breakdowns, and they actually seized the firearms, but they brought them back,” Alexa said about the questions surrounding the shooting.

Why wasn't Strang being “followed closely” given all of the warning signs, she wondered, “knowing that the guns” were back at the home where he was living.

“Why weren't the firearms secured,” asked Sheila, saying she understood Strang wasn't the owner of them but that firearms are legally required to be securely stored. As it stands, police have not made it clear who owned the guns that were used in the attack.

“I think an inquiry would shed light on what happened,” suggested Alexa.