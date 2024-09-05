Conservatives pass motion to force Green Slush Fund insiders to repay cash

A recent audit by the Auditor General Karen Hogan of Sustainable Development and Technology Canada found that 10 of the 58 projects were ineligible for grants. They still received $59 million in funding.

Conservatives pass motion to force Green Slush Fund insiders to repay cash
The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby
Remove Ads

The motion at the Commons Public Accounts Committee will force the government to recoup payments from Sustainable Development and Technology Canada (STDC) to well-connected Liberal insiders guilty of a conflict of interest. 

A recent audit by the Auditor General Karen Hogan of SDTC found that 10 of the 58 projects funded by STDC were ineligible for grants and, yet, had still received a total of $59 million.

Another 90 funding approval decisions totalling $76 million demonstrated an apparent conflict of interest by a voting member. 

The ethics commissioner later found the fund's former chairperson, Annette Verschuren, had violated federal conflict-of-interest rules when her companies received funding. 

The committee has ordered another, more comprehensive, audit. 

Canada Expose The Reset Environment Climate Change news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.