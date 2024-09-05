Conservatives pass motion to force Green Slush Fund insiders to repay cash
A recent audit by the Auditor General Karen Hogan of Sustainable Development and Technology Canada found that 10 of the 58 projects were ineligible for grants. They still received $59 million in funding.
The motion at the Commons Public Accounts Committee will force the government to recoup payments from Sustainable Development and Technology Canada (STDC) to well-connected Liberal insiders guilty of a conflict of interest.
A recent audit by the Auditor General Karen Hogan of SDTC found that 10 of the 58 projects funded by STDC were ineligible for grants and, yet, had still received a total of $59 million.
The former head of the Liberals' Green Slush Fund, Annette Verschuren, was found breaking Ethics Laws after her own companies received funding, both before and after her appointment.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 5, 2024
The PMO -knowing about her conflicts - recommended her appointment. pic.twitter.com/pO2J8V2dKU
Another 90 funding approval decisions totalling $76 million demonstrated an apparent conflict of interest by a voting member.
PCO deputy cabinet secretary Donalyn McClymont called the appointment of a chair to the Green Slush Fund whose companies were getting money from the fund "a success."— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 5, 2024
But the conflicted chair was not the only Liberal insider riding the Liberal's green gravy train with biscuit… pic.twitter.com/0dMWzPViS3
The ethics commissioner later found the fund's former chairperson, Annette Verschuren, had violated federal conflict-of-interest rules when her companies received funding.
HOLY> Now we find the chair of the Liberals' Green Slush Fund was hand-selected by the PMO/PCO AND when she was chosen, she had already received about $12 million from the Green Slush Fund before she was appointed.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 5, 2024
And then while on the board, her conflict of interest companies… pic.twitter.com/kf8qUBpw9X
The committee has ordered another, more comprehensive, audit.
