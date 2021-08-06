Conservatives release ad saying it's too dangerous for an election | Andrew Lawton with Ezra Levant

Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole recently put out a new ad on Twitter telling Canadians that now is not the time for an election.

It’s time to worry about helping Canadians get back on their feet, the polls can wait until it’s safe.



Now’s not the time for an election. pic.twitter.com/7ZSE6NGFIQ — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) August 5, 2021

In the 30-second spot, O'Toole suggests that an election should be held “when it's safe,” certainly not any time soon.

One commenter who felt this ad was not going to go over well with conservative voters was True North's Andrew Lawton.

Andrew joined Ezra Levant on last night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to expand on this opinion and what the Conservative Party was thinking with this ad:

For Erin O'Toole to say oh no it's so dangerous we can't even vote, we have to have an election when it's safe, he's at odds with where a lot of his base is as far as the pandemic and the risk. The other side is, for the last two years, the Conservatives have been saying the Liberals are corrupt; they spend too much money; they mishandled the pandemic; they didn't prepare; they aren't prepared for the next one. Whereas what O'Toole's now saying is if we are in this existential threat, that Trudeau's the guy to bring us through it. That's what he's saying. Things are so bad right now, Trudeau's got to be the one to look after it. So, I have no idea how on earth this messaging helps the Conservatives or Team O'Toole.

