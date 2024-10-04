Conservatives' tone shifted to 'real set of principles' under Poilievre: Andrew Lawton
Andrew Lawton, a candidate nominee for the Conservatives, tells The Ezra Levant Show how the party has changed for the better since Pierre Poilievre became its leader.
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!
While Rebel News viewers are sure to recognize Andrew Lawton for his work journalism at True North, he's now pursuing a new adventure: becoming a candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada in the next federal election.
A longtime resident of the London, Ont., area, Lawton is seeking nomination in the riding of Elgin—St. Thomas—London South.
On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, the Conservative hopeful joined the show for an in-depth discussion on how Pierre Poilievre has reshaped the party and the direction it's headed in as a showdown at the ballot box with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals draws near.
Looking at how Poilievre has welcomed candidates who have a past track record of saying things that might offend the sensibilities of Canada's left-leaning mainstream media, Lawton told host Ezra Levant:
I think it's more importantly about not letting the tail wag the dog and not letting the media set the agenda.
You may remember, and I talked about this on my show, in the 2021 election there were points when the Conservatives changed their platform.
Their printed, bound, laminated platform, after it was released because they didn't like the types of questions they were getting from the media on things like firearms for example, or free votes on matters of conscience.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.