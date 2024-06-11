Conservatives will vote against capital gains tax—release new mini-doc attacking policy

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has announced that his party will vote against the Liberal government's plan to raise Canada's capital gains tax.

During a speech in the House of Commons, Poilievre explained the Conservatives' opposition to the proposal.

Trudeau defends his controversial wealth tax hike on individuals with capital gains over $250,000.



"We're gonna make them pay a little more," he says. https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/Rc5RBgrkIs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2024

Liberal Mark Gerretsen characterized the Conservatives' vote as voting against "fairness for Canadians," to which Poilievre responded by calling the tax a "job-killing tax on healthcare, homes, farms and small businesses."

"He wants to tax doctors away when we have a doctor shortage. He wants to tax farmers when we have a food price crisis. He wants to tax homebuilders when we don't have enough homes. He wants to tax small businesses while our economy is already falling off a cliff and having the worst growth in the G7," said Poilievre.

(FLASHBACK)



In 2017, former Finance Minister Joe Oliver explained to @ezralevant why raising the capital gains tax hurts more people than just the "one percent" — and it's still relevant today.



WATCH https://t.co/rktIXt3yyp#cdnpoli #ONpoli #ABpoli pic.twitter.com/V50B7mK0A8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 9, 2020

The Conservatives also released a video across their social media platforms.

Similar in style to another mini-doc released in December titled "Housing Hell," the 15-minute video uses eye-catching graphics and slick edits to make Poilievre's points easier to follow.

Conservatives oppose the job-killing Trudeau tax hike on homes, health care, farmers, and small businesses.



Here's why.



Help me fight back: https://t.co/3024TDPvFj pic.twitter.com/zY2hUpw0Mt — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 11, 2024

"Wonder why we can't have nice things in Canada anymore? Like healthcare, like nutritious food, like homes? It's because we're making less stuff and spending more buying it," Poilievre says in the video.

The video goes on to lay out the reasons why the Conservatives will not vote for the policy.

The vote will follow Question Period on Tuesday.