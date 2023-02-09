Conspiracy at the Coutts Blockade? Resident claims RCMP planted evidence at her home

TRUCKER REBELLION | Playing in select theatres Attend the WORLD PREMIERE of Rebel News' latest documentary "Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau On Trial" on February 16th at Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary! PURCHASE TICKETS

At a recent event to commemorate the one year of the anti-COVID mandate blockade, Coutts, Alberta, local Joanne Person took to the microphone to share her story. Joanne was arrested in the early hours of February 14, 2022 after the execution of search warrants by RCMP.

Joanne was charged with Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Mischief Over $5,000. She was later charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

On January 16, 2023, her weapon and mischief charges were dropped at request of the prosecutor, and on January 28, she announced she may have evidence suggesting the RCMP planted weapons in her home.

To be clear: Rebel News is not suggesting that the RCMP planted evidence at the home of Joanne Person.

We haven't seen or heard Joanne's evidence at the point of this recording. We're reporting these allegations she has made as a newsworthy claim, and we will continue to stay on the story as it develops.

We will do our best to independently confirm any of the allegations made in today's video. Nonetheless, what Joanne is saying is another part of the story of the Coutts blockade that our audience should hear, from this Coutts local on the blockade that led to the lifting of COVID restrictions in Alberta and catalyzed the former premier's resignation from politics.