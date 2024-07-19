Convention goers react to Trump's speech

The Republican National Convention ended Thursday night with a bang. We asked Republicans their thoughts on Donald Trump's acceptance speech in Milwaukee.

"The discord and division in our society must be healed," Trump said. "We must heal it quickly." Convention goers had a positive view of the speech, with people recounting their favorite parts.

"I'm not supposed to be here today" @realDonaldTrump gives a play by play of the entire attempt on his life.https://t.co/AVHCX1Fkmg pic.twitter.com/Yt385aoVPl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 19, 2024

On Saturday, a lone gunman allegedly fired live ammunition in succession at the Presidential Candidate during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump, the Republican Nominee, escaped death when a bullet pierced his right ear just after 6:10 pm.

The FBI identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement have yet to ascertain his motive.

.@realDonaldTrump pays tribute to Corey Comperatore, the father who was killed at his rally during the assassination attempt.https://t.co/AVHCX1Fkmg pic.twitter.com/4OzaOZWxxh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 19, 2024

Trump paid tribute to a supporter who tragically died after his would be assassin opened fire at his Pennsylvania rally.

"As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny," he said. "We rise together or we fall apart."

"I am running to be president for all of America. Not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America."