WATCH: Convoy lawyer Keith Wilson gives his thoughts on the Emergencies Act inquiry

“It will be interesting,” was one Wilson’s statements during the short interview with Rebel News, referring to the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission which is investigating the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act.

Keith Wilson, a lawyer for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich, spoke to Rebel News at the Library & Archive Federal Building in Ottawa, where the Emergencies Act inquiry is taking place.

The inquiry is occurring on the heels of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to invoke the never-before-used Emergencies Act to deal with peaceful protesters who were showing their discontent with the federal government in Ottawa in February. Initially starting as a movement opposed to cross-border vaccine mandates for truckers, the Freedom Convoy spiralled into a protest criticizing Canada’s remaining COVID-19 mandates and the government’s crushing of civil liberties during the pandemic.

But Trudeau is trying to hijack the commission. He’s trying to flip it around — to put the truckers on trial. Trudeau actually wrote the rules for the commission. It’s an inside job.

Trudeau wants a do-over of the trucker convoy from earlier this year when the truckers inspired millions of Canadians to stand up and be free.

