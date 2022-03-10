Convoy organizer recounts repercussions of Trudeau's convoy crackdown

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

After the dismantling of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, some organizers were arrested, others released or simply sent home. Despite this, there were repercussions and consequences to their lives.

The story continues, but no one is highlighting the negative effects that people are currently experiencing, all caused by Trudeau's government decisions.

Tom Marazzo was one of the volunteers who was part of the Freedom Convoy organizing team. He has had his bank account frozen, his name on a $306-million lawsuit, and is now in the midst of a massive criminal investigation due to his role in the convoy.

In this interview, he explains the charges against him and what has happened since he left the nation's capital.

Après le démantèlement du Convoi de la liberté à Ottawa, certains organisateurs ont été arrêtés, d’autres relâchés ou tout simplement renvoyés chez eux. Malgré tout, cela a eu des répercussions et conséquences à leur vie.

L’histoire se poursuit mais personne ne met en lumière les effets négatifs que les gens subissent présentement, le tout provoqué par les décisions gouvernementales de Trudeau.

Tom Marazzo était un des volontaires qui faisait partie de l’équipe des organisateurs du Convoi de la liberté. Il a vu son compte de banque gelé, son nom sur une poursuite de 306 millions de dollars, et il se retrouve maintenant au milieu d’une investigation au criminel de grande envergure dû à son rôle au sein du convoi.

Dans cette entrevue, il nous explique les charges qui pèsent contre lui ainsi que ce qui s’est passé depuis que ce dernier a quitté la capitale nationale.