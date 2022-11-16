Convoy spokesman and crypto keeper tells his side of the story

Trucker Ben Dichter and his lawyer, Jim Karahalios joins Sheila Gunn Reid to answer some of the most asked questions about Ben's role in the convoy and what happened after.

Testimony before the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) is exposing competing versions of events about the final days of the Convoy for Freedom, the peaceful anti-COVID mandate protest led by truckers in Ottawa for nearly four weeks. 

The POEC is examining Prime Minister Trudeau's use of a wartime law, the Emergencies Act (EA), to arrest convoy leadership and seize assets of those involved or supporting the demonstrations from afar through donations. 

Questions have swirled for months about the inner dealings of the convoy leadership in the final throes of the protests. 

Rebel News has welcomed convoy leaders, volunteers and lawyers onto our shows to answer the tough questions. 

We extended the same invitation to Ben Dichter, the convoy spox and one of a few people with keys to the crypto donations to give us his side of the story. 

