Convoy spokesman and crypto keeper tells his side of the story

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Testimony before the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) is exposing competing versions of events about the final days of the Convoy for Freedom, the peaceful anti-COVID mandate protest led by truckers in Ottawa for nearly four weeks.

day 16 #POEC



Benjamin DICHTER, says Keith Wilson & Tom Marazzo were not honest.



'nobody in Ottawa police...did the most basic due diligence to see if these people could speak on our behalf.'



(1/2)#EmergencyActInquiry pic.twitter.com/r3DiHp1GId — TheMayor.TV (@tMayor_McCheese) November 3, 2022

The POEC is examining Prime Minister Trudeau's use of a wartime law, the Emergencies Act (EA), to arrest convoy leadership and seize assets of those involved or supporting the demonstrations from afar through donations.

JCCF Lawyer Keith Wilson says he doesn't know where the cryptocurrency convoy leader BJ Dichter raised for the convoy is.



Dichter was asked to turn it over to the convoy non-profit but Dichter did not. #cdnpoli #ottnews pic.twitter.com/sOdys3qWvp — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) November 2, 2022

Questions have swirled for months about the inner dealings of the convoy leadership in the final throes of the protests.

Interesting tweet from Dichter which contradicts what Lich’s lawyer Keith Wilson said.

Wilson maintains there was a deal with the city to relieve pressure at some residential intersections by moving trucks to Wellington before Emergencies Act came into play pic.twitter.com/AltJdYFJ7A — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) November 3, 2022

Rebel News has welcomed convoy leaders, volunteers and lawyers onto our shows to answer the tough questions.

BREAKDOWN: Trucker Commission Day 22



On day 22, officials from various departments of the federal government provided their insight into the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.https://t.co/RR786Hl8gc — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 14, 2022

We extended the same invitation to Ben Dichter, the convoy spox and one of a few people with keys to the crypto donations to give us his side of the story.

Currently there is millions in donations sitting in escrow as a part of the $9.8 M class action lawsuit due to the honking from the convoy.



We learned today that TD froze nearly $1.4 M in accounts that were in Tamara Lich's name. #cdnpoli #ottnews https://t.co/R1YGrlEUBf pic.twitter.com/adHMQxbK5J — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) September 2, 2022

To support our independent coverage of the POEC, please donate at www.TruckerCommission.com.