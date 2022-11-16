Convoy spokesman and crypto keeper tells his side of the story
Trucker Ben Dichter and his lawyer, Jim Karahalios joins Sheila Gunn Reid to answer some of the most asked questions about Ben's role in the convoy and what happened after.
Testimony before the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) is exposing competing versions of events about the final days of the Convoy for Freedom, the peaceful anti-COVID mandate protest led by truckers in Ottawa for nearly four weeks.
day 16 #POEC— TheMayor.TV (@tMayor_McCheese) November 3, 2022
Benjamin DICHTER, says Keith Wilson & Tom Marazzo were not honest.
'nobody in Ottawa police...did the most basic due diligence to see if these people could speak on our behalf.'
(1/2)#EmergencyActInquiry pic.twitter.com/r3DiHp1GId
The POEC is examining Prime Minister Trudeau's use of a wartime law, the Emergencies Act (EA), to arrest convoy leadership and seize assets of those involved or supporting the demonstrations from afar through donations.
JCCF Lawyer Keith Wilson says he doesn't know where the cryptocurrency convoy leader BJ Dichter raised for the convoy is.— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) November 2, 2022
Dichter was asked to turn it over to the convoy non-profit but Dichter did not. #cdnpoli #ottnews pic.twitter.com/sOdys3qWvp
Questions have swirled for months about the inner dealings of the convoy leadership in the final throes of the protests.
Interesting tweet from Dichter which contradicts what Lich’s lawyer Keith Wilson said.— Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) November 3, 2022
Wilson maintains there was a deal with the city to relieve pressure at some residential intersections by moving trucks to Wellington before Emergencies Act came into play pic.twitter.com/AltJdYFJ7A
Rebel News has welcomed convoy leaders, volunteers and lawyers onto our shows to answer the tough questions.
BREAKDOWN: Trucker Commission Day 22— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 14, 2022
On day 22, officials from various departments of the federal government provided their insight into the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.https://t.co/RR786Hl8gc
We extended the same invitation to Ben Dichter, the convoy spox and one of a few people with keys to the crypto donations to give us his side of the story.
Currently there is millions in donations sitting in escrow as a part of the $9.8 M class action lawsuit due to the honking from the convoy.— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) September 2, 2022
We learned today that TD froze nearly $1.4 M in accounts that were in Tamara Lich's name. #cdnpoli #ottnews https://t.co/R1YGrlEUBf pic.twitter.com/adHMQxbK5J
To support our independent coverage of the POEC, please donate at www.TruckerCommission.com.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.