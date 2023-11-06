Convoy to protest Dr. Anthony Fauci’s visit to Canada

Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP

The Laborers' International Union of North America and St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation are hosting “An Evening With Dr. Anthony Fauci” for $300 per ticket, while freedom protesters plan a convoy to send a message.

Convoy taking place to protest Dr. Anthony Fauci's visit to Hamilton later this month. pic.twitter.com/ghgJeEP80p — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 6, 2023

Fauci will be at LiUNA Station on James Street North in Hamilton, Ontario. A graphic released by a freedom-oriented activist group on Instagram, “convoyniagara”, which previously participated in the 2022 Freedom Convoy to Ottawa to protest Canada's COVID restrictions, is now calling for participants to join a convoy from Grimsby to Hamilton, Ontario, in the mid-afternoon.

Dr. Fauci downplays heart damage and myocarditis caused by the COVID vaccine as "self limiting, almost invariably benign... it is very very rare"



Rates in young men are 1/5000 and caused Moderna's jab to be dropped.



Sound like a public health official or a Pfizer salesman? pic.twitter.com/WNZAdmMHW7 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) January 7, 2023

The cocktail reception will commence at 6 p.m. in the Grand Central Ballroom, with sponsorship opportunities ranging up to $50,000. These sponsorships include the chance to have photos taken and participate in a meet and greet with the doctor.

Fauci, infamous for his work in promoting and supporting the mandate of COVID vaccines throughout America, despite mounting evidence that, from the beginning, health authorities knew it did not prevent transmission and that the immunity it provides wanes, leaving the person more at risk months later.

Fauci on COVID boosters: "we don't have time to have a clinical trial because we need to get the vaccine out now." In an interview with Canada's state broadcaster.



Adding for those hesitant, the evidence points towards keeping up to date with your jabs.https://t.co/UPKf52AKWu pic.twitter.com/ue8aYklm78 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 8, 2022

He has also downplayed the risk of myocarditis faced by young men, a condition that causes heart inflammation due to the body's immune system reaction to the vaccine, resulting in serious adverse events like cardiac arrests and death.

Fauci continues to advocate for Americans to receive additional 'booster' shots of the vaccines. In an interview with the CBC last year, he acknowledged that there was no clinical trial for the vaccine itself because they needed to rush.

"We don’t have time to have a clinical trial because we need to get the vaccine out now," he said.