Convoy to protest Dr. Anthony Fauci’s visit to Canada

The former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who promoted mRNA vaccines, is expected to face protesters during his talk in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Laborers' International Union of North America and St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation are hosting “An Evening With Dr. Anthony Fauci” for $300 per ticket, while freedom protesters plan a convoy to send a message.

Fauci will be at LiUNA Station on James Street North in Hamilton, Ontario. A graphic released by a freedom-oriented activist group on Instagram, “convoyniagara”, which previously participated in the 2022 Freedom Convoy to Ottawa to protest Canada's COVID restrictions, is now calling for participants to join a convoy from Grimsby to Hamilton, Ontario, in the mid-afternoon.

The cocktail reception will commence at 6 p.m. in the Grand Central Ballroom, with sponsorship opportunities ranging up to $50,000. These sponsorships include the chance to have photos taken and participate in a meet and greet with the doctor.

Fauci, infamous for his work in promoting and supporting the mandate of COVID vaccines throughout America, despite mounting evidence that, from the beginning, health authorities knew it did not prevent transmission and that the immunity it provides wanes, leaving the person more at risk months later.

He has also downplayed the risk of myocarditis faced by young men, a condition that causes heart inflammation due to the body's immune system reaction to the vaccine, resulting in serious adverse events like cardiac arrests and death.

Fauci continues to advocate for Americans to receive additional 'booster' shots of the vaccines. In an interview with the CBC last year, he acknowledged that there was no clinical trial for the vaccine itself because they needed to rush.

"We don’t have time to have a clinical trial because we need to get the vaccine out now," he said.

If you agree that the mRNA vaccine should no longer be promoted to citizens and should be removed from the market, please sign our petition at NoMoreShots.ca.

