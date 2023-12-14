What does the COP28 agreement to "move away" from fossil fuels really mean?

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 13, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Tom Harris, Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition Canada to discuss the conclusion of the United Nations' climate change conference, COP28.

With 70,000 delegates flying in to the luxurious United Arab Emirates to lecture normies about freezing in the dark and using low-flow shower heads, COP28 continued these conferences' trend of hypocrisy.

Dubai's existence is only possible with fossil fuels, whether it's the wealth generated from their production or the actual construction itself. "The idea that they've taken this worrywart, 'the world's gonna end' conference to a place like Dubai, to tell Dubai to phase out fossil fuels, good luck to them," Sheila stated.

Sheila and Tom also discussed the concluding agreement made by the participating countries to "transition away" from fossil fuels. The agreement isn't quite the declaration on the end of fossil fuels that it may seem from media reports, however. "The way it was worded, it gives them the option of continuing to use fossil fuels after 2050 as long as they are focused on the net zero thing," noted Tom.