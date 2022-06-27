Could gain-of-function research wipe out humanity?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

In today’s report you will hear a stark warning about gain-of-function research from Dr. Roger Hodkinson, one of Canada’s leading pathologists, and the chairmen of MutantDx, an American Liquid Biopsy company heavily involved with DNA Sequencing.

The US Department of Health and Public Services defines gain-of-function (GOF) research and studies as work that “improves the ability of a pathogen to cause disease, help define the fundamental nature of human-pathogen interactions, thereby enabling assessment of the pandemic potential of emerging infectious agents.” This form of research conducted in the field of virology and sometimes microbiology is controversial as it has the potential to make a virus more deadly, and if mishandled, poses a increased risk to human kind.

Rebel News previously covered some of the concerns surrounding GOF research and COVID-19 when US President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci was proven incorrect when internal documents showed that the US government did indeed fund GOF research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And when the theory that the COVID-19 virus leaked from a lab became less of a conspiracy and closer to fact, after a US congressional report said evidence suggests that COVID-19 “was accidentally released from a Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory sometime prior to September 12, 2019.”

Watch my interview with Hodkinson, which took place during the Reclaiming Canada Conference, to find out why he believes that GOF research is “an existential threat that is far more serious than nuclear war.”

You can also watch my previous interview with Dr. Hodkinson about why he believes the government has become peoples' new family doctor, and why that’s a problem.

If you appreciate that Rebel News works hard to ensure the public has a news source where they can find out important information the government neglects to share with them, please consider donating to help cover the costs of our reporting at RebelFieldReports.com.

You can also join the legal fights against vaccine mandates and policies we have helped the Democracy Fund take on at no cost to the plaintiffs, at FightVaccinePassports.com.