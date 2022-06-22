The government is your doctor now — leading pathologist speaks out

E-transfer (Canada):

In this report I interview Dr. Roger Hodkinson, a leading Oxford-educated clinical pathologist based in Alberta, with a plethora of medical experience.

Despite earning respect as a medical professional ahead of the times by being one of the few doctors to publicly warn people about the harms of smoking cigarettes before it was the mainstream medical opinion, Hodkinson has been censored and accused of making false claims when warning the public about the politicization of COVID and the risks involved with being injected with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch part one of two interviews I did with Hodkinson recently when I covering the Reclaiming Canada Conference in Victoria.

