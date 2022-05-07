Counter-protesters throw 'unwelcome party' for Rolling Thunder rally in Ottawa

E-transfer (Canada):

Voir plus bas pour l'article et la vidéo en français.

On Friday April 29, the Rolling Thunder event came to Ottawa. The event consisted of a motorcycle rally around Parliament Hill.

This did not go over well with the citizens of Ottawa, of whom many feared a return of the occupation they had experienced a few months prior with the Freedom Convoy. To that end, an 'unwelcome party' for the Rolling Thunder was held in Ottawa's Strathcona Park.

We wanted to cover the event without getting too close to the people, due to the lack of security that day. We took the opportunity to ask people in the area their opinion on the Rolling Thunder convoy and this unacknowledged counter-protest!

For all our reports on past and upcoming convoys, visit ConvoyReports.ca!

Vendredi le 29 avril dernier, l’évènement Rolling Thunder se rendait à Ottawa. L'évènement consistait d'un rallye de motocyclistes autour de la colline Parlementaire.

Cela n’a pas fait l’unanimité chez les citoyens d’Ottawa, qui redoutaient un retour de l'occupation qu'ils avaient connue quelques mois auparavant avec le convoi de la liberté. Pour se faire, un évènement de 'non-bienvenue au Rolling Thunder' fut organisé au parc Strathcona d'Ottawa.

Nous voulions couvrir l’évènement sans se rendre trop près des gens, par manque de sécurité cette journée-là. Nous avons pris l’opportunité de demander aux gens dans les alentours leur opinion sur le convoi Rolling Thunder ainsi que sur cette contre-manifestation non-avouée!

Pour tous nos repotages sur les convois passés ainsi que ceux à venir, visitez le ConvoyReports.ca!