Court agrees Avi Yemini deserves speedy trial in parliamentary press freedom case
Avi Yemini joins Ezra Levant to talk about the latest in his application for a Parliament of Victoria media pass.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Avi Yemini joined Ezra to talk about how he successfully secured an expedited hearing in his fight to attend parliamentary press conferences in Victoria.
Registrar Martin Keith agreed that it was important that the matter be heard quickly and ordered documents to be filed by both parties before February.
A directions hearing has now been scheduled for March 9 in the Victorian Supreme Court.
Defendants, represented by Glen Ayres, had led an oppositional push for a drawn-out September hearing, with the state looking to drag its heels to prevent Yemini attending press conferences, impacting his ability to report effectively ahead of the upcoming election.
All journalists should be allowed to report at public press conferences, so we are fighting back! Follow along at LetAviReport.com for updates on Avi's legal proceedings.
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
- By Avi Yemini
PETITION: Let Avi Yemini Report
33,470 signatures
Goal: 75,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.