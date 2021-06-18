BREAKING: Court rejects our Charter challenge to Trudeau's COVID jails — so we're appealing and need your help!

  • By Rebel News
  • June 18, 2021
A federal court has just issued a ruling against our Charter of Rights and Freedoms challenge to Justin Trudeau's COVID jails.

Full reports on how we're fighting back will be up shortly on NoCOVIDjails.com with videos from Ezra Levant, Adam Soos and our lawyer Sarah Miller.

We plan to appeal this decision and need your help.

You can read the full opinion for yourself below, which ends:

“However, like times of war and other crises, pandemics call for sacrifices to save lives and avoid broad based suffering. If some are unwilling to make such sacrifices, and engage in behaviour that poses a demonstrated risk to the health and safety of others, the principles of fundamental justice will not prevent the state from performing its essential function of protecting its citizens from that risk…”

This is a breaking news story and more will come. 

Please visit NoCOVIDJails.com for more information and to help us cover the cost of taking this lawsuit to court.

