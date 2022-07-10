COVID-19 vaccines for young children? New York City residents speak out

E-transfer (Canada):

With New Yorkers as young as 6 months old being given the green light by U.S. regulatory agencies to receive the COVID vaccine, makeshift pop-up jab centres have opened their doors around New York City.

One of these centres is in Times Square, the city’s largest tourist hub. This week, parents and activists gathered in front of the child vaccine centre and protested the policy of giving the vaccine to the city’s youngest and most vulnerable.

The NYPD arrived on the scene of the protest to barricade the entrance to the building. The officers' goal was to make sure parents and their children could enter the vaccine centre and also keep protestors away.

At some points, the protesters were aggressive, trying to pull the fences and barricades away from the building. “The mainstream media won’t be here covering this protest. They don’t want to report on the public’s opposition to vaccinating children with an experimental vaccine,” one protester told Rebel News reporter Jeremy Loffredo.

The protesters chanted and yelled at parents who pushed their children into the vaccine centre with strollers, pleading with them not to give their child the shot. One of the protesters wasn’t a stranger to the NYPD working with the city’s new COVID regime.

He was arrested earlier this year for eating at a restaurant while being unvaccinated. “I was waiting for my food to come out, and it never came, but what did come to my table was police officers with a pair of handcuffs.” According to him, he’s been in and out of court for the last 6 months and finally won his case this week.

He plans on suing the dessert restaurant for discrimination. “You better get your last bite of Junior’s Cheesecake because I don’t know if you’ll be tasting that again after I’m done with them.”