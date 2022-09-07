Stay up to date on COVID shots or 'problematic' restrictions could return, Trudeau threatens

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took a look at recent comments by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that indicate that lockdown restrictions could return if more Canadians don't get booster doses of the COVID vaccines.

"As winter comes and as people get pushed back indoors, there is a real risk of another serious wave of COVID,” said Trudeau. “One of the best things we can do to prevent that wave, prevent the pressure on our healthcare system, prevent provinces from having to take decisions around restrictions and mandates, is to ensure that everyone is up to date in their vaccinations.”

Trudeau went on to say that up to date is considered having received a dose of the COVID vaccine within the last six months, and that new vaccines are coming out that are tailored to the Omicron variant.

“If we are able to hit that 80, 85, 90% of Canadians up to date in their vaccinations, we’ll have a much better winter with much less need for the kind of restrictions and rules that were so problematic for everyone over the past years,” Trudeau said. Sounds threatening.

“The system was built to keep us healthy, we are the purpose of the system,” Ezra noted. “The system is meant to serve us — no, not anymore. Our purpose is now to serve the system itself.”

“We are the expendable costs. And if 80 or 85 or 90% of Canadians don’t get their third or is it fourth or is it the fifth shot now… well then sorry, but you’re making him hurt you again.”

