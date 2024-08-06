WATCH: Covid cop GRILLED as Monica Smit sues for false arrest

Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI E-transfer (Canada):

I recently caught up with Reignite Democracy Australia's Monica Smit, who is currently engaged in a 10-day trial in the County Court in Victoria.

She is suing Victoria Police for false arrest and imprisonment during the peak of the state's controversial Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

"I am suing Victoria Police for arresting me three times in one day unlawfully and falsely imprisoning me," said Smit.

Smit has cross-examined a senior police officer who oversaw the enforcement in Treasury Gardens, telling me that the officer admitted he supported the lockdown measures and their enforcement but denied any personal bias against Smit.

"He can lie as much as he wants, but I have the facts on my side," Smit confidently asserted.

The trial's cross-examination exposed notable discomfort from the police officer, who avoided eye contact with Smit throughout.

"It's a lot harder to lie to someone when you're looking at them," she observed.

Despite the tension, Smit remains optimistic about the trial's outcome.

She highlighted the inefficiency of the police's actions, pointing out that only 33 infringement notices were issued from 780 officers deployed, with just two fines paid.

"I would call that a complete waste of taxpayers' money," she remarked.

Smit says the trial has broader implications, touching on political discrimination and the intersection of activism and journalism

She stressed the need to scrutinize the police's role during the lockdowns, saying, "We need to ensure you can't arrest someone on thought crime."