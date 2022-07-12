COVID mutant variant threatens a resurgence of the pandemic, top health official warns

E-transfer (Canada):

Biden’s top health official is sounding the alarm on COVID-19, warning that new or existing variants of the disease may see a resurgence toward the end of 2022.

Speaking to the press, Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services, warned that “come the fall and winter, most everyone who’s an expert on the pandemic and these viruses will tell you there’s a strong chance we will see a resurgence of the virus.”

“Whether it’s the variants we have now or the new variants,” he said. “We gotta be ready.”

As part of the Biden administration’s efforts to anticipate a resurgence of the pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services has once again extended the COVID-19 public health emergency to continue measures to provide Americans special access to health insurance and telehealth.

With the most recent extension set to expire on July 15, the next one, which is expected to take place on Friday, will likely extend the emergency to cover the fall and winter.

The Biden administration has stated it will give states 60 days' notice before ending the emergency to provide them with time to prepare for changes to government programs and regulatory authorities.

The public health emergency was previously extended in May, Bloomberg reported.

The Republican National Committee shared Becerra’s comments on social media, with the remark that Biden campaigned on a promise to “shut down” the virus.

Essentially, the Republicans are pointing out how Biden has failed to keep the virus under control and continues instead to extend the state of emergency indefinitely, doing little to actually curb the spread of the disease.

Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra says there's a "strong chance that we'll see a resurgence of the virus" later this year.



Biden campaigned on a promise to "shut down" the virus, but it was all a lie.

Joe Biden REPEATEDLY promised he'd "shut down the virus."



But Biden had no plan. He lied.

On social media, conservatives and independents flooded the replies to refer to the potential resurgence of COVID-19 as the “midterm variant,” after Becerra suggested that the spike would happen around November.

Politics aside, concerns of COVID-19 are on the rise once again, with a new report on the variant BA.2.75, which the Associated Press describes as a “super contagious omicron mutant” detected in India.

“Scientists say the variant – called BA.2.75 – may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5,” the AP reported.