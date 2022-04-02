COVID vaccine fact and fiction with Tamara Ugolini

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Tamara Ugolini joined Sheila to talk about her work at Rebel News in cutting through COVID vaccine misinformation.

Tamara has a real passion for science and is not afraid to call in an expert or two when she needs help digesting complex facts to communicate them to the masses, separating fact from fiction and sometimes uncovering some undisclosed conflicts from members of the Ontario Science Table. As well, she rescues people from Internet rumours about Justin Trudeau owning vaccine patents that are truthy; as in believable but not actually true.

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.