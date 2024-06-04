Covid vaccines linked to excess deaths

By The Wellness Company Spike Support SPONSORED: Help protect you and your family against the effects of COVID, vaccines, and shedding with the revolutionary Spike Support Formula. Buy Now!

Research is suggesting that Covid vaccines could be connected to the rise in excess deaths since the pandemic.

A study from the Netherlands analyzed data from 47 Western countries and found that there has been over 3 million excess deaths since 2020, even after lockdowns and the rollout of vaccines.

The study said that "unprecedented" figures "raised serious concerns" and called on world governments to launch investigations into underlying causes, including harms done by the vaccine.

"Although Covid-19 vaccines were provided to guard civilians from suffering morbidity and mortality by the Covid-19 virus, suspected adverse events have been documented as well. Both medical professionals and citizens have reported serious injuries and deaths following vaccination to various official databses in the Western World," authors wrote in the BMJ Public Health journal.

They continued: "During the pandemic, it was emphasised by politicians and the media on a daily basis that every Covid-19 death mattered and every life deserved protection through containment measures and Covid-19 vaccines. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the same moral should apply."

The study concluded that in Europe, the US, and Australia, there has been over one million excess deaths in 2020, but also 1.2 million in 2021 and 800,000 in 2022 after measures were put in place.

Researchers warned that side effects linked to the vaccine included stroke, acute coronary syndrome, and brain hemorrhage.

Other side effects included cardiovascular diseases, blood coagulation, hemorrhages, gastrointestinal events and blood clotting.

Researchers in Germany also highlighted that excess mortality in 2021 coincided with vaccine rollouts, which they said "warranted further investigation."

Researchers also said that it was "likely" that containment measures, restricted healthcare access, and socioeconomic factors during the pandemic also contributed to deaths, though this is difficult to measure.

Chief medical officer at Check4Cancer Gordon Wishart noted that repeatedly delaying cancer diagnosis would lead to deaths.

"It was predicted early in the lockdown period that limited access ot healthcare for non-Covid conditions would lead to delays in the diagnosis and treatment of time-critical conditions such as cancer, cardiac disease, diabetes, and dementia and that this would lead to excess deaths from these conditions," he noted.

According to NHS England data, per 100,000 people, 521 people were diagnosed with cancer pre-lockdown year. This number fell to 456 in 2020-2021, meaning there are likely tens of thousands of cancer diagnosis that were missed due to pandemic restrictions.

Wishart added "The authors are correct to point out that many vaccine-related serious adverse events may have been unreported, and point to the fact that the simultaneous onset of excess mortality and Covid vaccination in Germany is worthy of further investigation on its own. The paper provides more questions than answers but it is hard to disagree with their conclusion that further analysis is required to understand the underlying causes of excess mortality to better prepare for the future management of pandemic crises."

A recent study by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) claimed that 'excess deaths' remain a significant problem for the country.

"More people are dying than statisticians had expected," said the JCCF in a report. "And yet, excess deaths no longer occupy the attention of politicians, public health officials, media or the broader Canadian public."

A year-over-year comparison of the previous two calendar years found that excess deaths in Canada rose by 75% in 2022 over 2021.

37,000 more people died than expected in 2022, with only 16,300 attributed to COVID — up from 21,000 in 2021. The JCCF reports that excess mortality rates remain high among Canadians aged 0-44 and 45-64.

As of June 2023, nearly a quarter (24%) of excess deaths last year resulted from "unknown causes."

"Canadian authorities cited excess deaths (when the cause was attributable to COVID-19) as justification for stringent pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic," the study continues.