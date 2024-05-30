Cowardly Ontario Solicitor General won't enforce existing laws

Watch new, full-length episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Earlier this week, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant confronted Ontario Solicitor General Mark Kerzner during a community solidarity rally after a Toronto Jewish girls' school was shot at on the weekend.

At the event, when pressed, Kerzner refused to take any accountability for a lack of prosecution against aggressive anti-Israel protesters.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reflected further on the encounter with the solicitor general — and his failure to take action.

Instead of giving answers, Kerzner attempted to shift the blame to the Trudeau Liberals and federal Justice Minister and Attorney Genearl Arif Virani. This, Ezra said, was Kerzner's attempt at passing the buck: