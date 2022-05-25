LIVE COVERAGE: Conservative Party of Canada's French language leadership debate
Rebel News will stream the English translation of tonight's debate with live commentary from our Toronto studio and from the debate venue in Laval, Quebec.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies host as the Conservative Party of Canada holds their French language leadership debate tonight live from Laval, Quebec.
Rebel News journalists Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay are attending the debate tonight and will call in throughout the night with updates.
Watch live:
