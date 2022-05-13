CPC leadership debate moderator faces scrutiny as prior debate shows what's possible

While Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges in their everyday lives including rising housing costs, inflation, and the curtailing of freedoms and liberties that were once thought absolute, pro-Liberal journalist Tom Clark decided that it was more important for Canadians to hear about the Conservative leadership candidates' favourite music, Netflix shows, and books than it was to examine actual crucial issues.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we examined the most recent Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leadership debate, as known Trudeau ally Tom Clark faces increasing scrutiny for asking a multitude of insignificant questions.

We also broke down what a real debate with professional Conservative moderators can look like, as Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest previously traded punches in an entertaining debate moderated by our friends, Candice Malcolm from True North and Jamil Jivani.

