CPQ Leader Éric Duhaime picks Chauveau riding for upcoming Quebec election

Voir plus bas sur la page pour l'article en français.

The Conservative Party of Quebec's Leader Éric Duhaime has announced his intention to run in the Chauveau riding in the October 2022 provincial election.

He made the announcement Tuesday night in a room full of supporters at the Paul-Émile Beaulieu Community Centre near Lake St-Charles in Quebec City.

Conservative Party of Quebec's @E_Duhaime just announced he will be running in the Chauveau riding in this fall's election during an interior gathering with his supporters at the Paul-Émile Beaulieu Community Centre in Quebec City!



https://t.co/GsNB5yt5wx — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 5, 2022

The leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec also took the opportunity to introduce Mylène Bouchard as a candidate in the Montmorency riding.

Ms. Bouchard has a bachelor's degree in nutrition that she obtained from Laval University in 2012. Her career then turned to digital marketing, a field she has been working in since 2017.

The next few days will be crucial for Quebec's Conservative Party, which is seeking to gain an extra seat at the National Assembly with the Marie-Victorin byelection, which will take place on April 11.

Anne Casabonne, one of the party's current favourites, will be representing the party in this byelection. You can watch the interview she gave to Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie by clicking here.

Le chef du Parti conservateur du Québec, Éric Duhaime, a annoncé son intention de se présenter dans la circonscription de Chauveau pour les élections provinciales qui auront lieu au mois d'octobre 2022.

Il a fait l'annonce mardi soir dans une salle bondée de partisans au Centre communautaire Paul-Émile Beaulieu près du Lac St-Charles à Québec.

Le chef du Parti conservateur du Québec a aussi profité de l'occasion pour présenter Mylène Bouchard en tant que candidate dans la circonscription de Montmorency.

Madame Bouchard est détentrice d’un baccalauréat en nutrition qu'elle a obtenu de l’Université Laval en 2012. Sa carrière s’est ensuite orientée vers le marketing numérique, domaine dans lequel elle travaille depuis 2017.

Les prochains jours seront cruciaux pour le Parti conservateur, qui cherche à aller chercher un siège de plus à l'Assemblée nationale avec l'élection partielle dans Marie-Victorin, qui se déroulera le 11 avril prochain.

Anne Casabonne sera celle qui représentera le Parti conservateur dans cette élection partielle. Vous pouvez voir l'entrevue qu'elle a accordée à Alexa Lavoie de Rebel News en cliquant ici.