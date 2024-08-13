Crime, drugs, and addiction continue plaguing Toronto under failed leadership

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Sue-Ann Levy joined guest host David Menzies to discuss the deterioration of the city of Toronto.

Speaking about the glory days of the city, Menzies brought up that British actor Peter Ustinov once spoke about Toronto as "New York run by the Swiss."

"It's a third-world city now, it's not run by the Swiss," replied Levy. "The massive influx of immigrants, mostly Jew haters, many Jew haters I should say, I could see its downward descent way back in 2017," she said.

Levy noted that its not entirely fair to place the blame on the state of Toronto solely on Olivia's Chow's failing leadership.

"You can't blame Olivia Chow entirely for this because it was really started under her predecessor John Tory, when they started allowing safe injection sites in the city and encampments, illegal encampments and just didn't take care of the infrastructure," she said.

Levy described how former Mayor Tory allowed for the descent of Toronto through far-left policies similar to those in Seattle and Portland.

"He governed from the left and he let the left-wing council decide what policy should be put in place. And he didn't have the intestinal fortitude to stand up for many things that were right," she said.

"I guess in his mind he thought that's how he's going to win on certain policies, but he didn't really win on anything. He just sort of cascaded Toronto into this huge descent by going along with all these crazy policies," Levy added.

Mayor Olivia Chow has recently faced criticism over the revealing costume she wore during her appearance at the annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival grand parade.