'Cringiest' politician in Canada? Nenshi 'threatens' Premier Smith

Naheed Nenshi went on the offensive against Premier Danielle Smith at a recent press conference backing unions in their fight against the government. With teachers already on strike in the province, Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan threatened to push for a broader general strike.

Citing the acronym “FAFO”, an expression popularized online that stands for “f*** around and find out”, Nenshi warned Smith was “in the FO stage,” — “that means find out, it doesn't mean anything dirty,” Nenshi clarified.

“The first part is dirty,” he then awkwardly added.

MUST WATCH: Naheed Nenshi came 🌳 “out of the bushes” to deliver this press conference 👀 pic.twitter.com/c78Z1O4aSg — NDP Lie Detector (@NDPLieDetector) October 28, 2025

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle could hardly contain their cringes as they reacted to Nenshi's speech.

“If that weren't a fun edit, I would have died of boredom watching it,” Sheila said. “In fact, I tried to watch that press conference and I couldn't get past the 'we're in the FO stage of FAFO,'” part she continued, ridiculing Nenshi's tone as he delivered his strange 'dirty' joke.

“Do you read the words that you have written before you say them, and think man, this sounds weird?” Sheila wondered, calling it a “creepy ass press conference.”

When the NDP leader was asked about how much his proposal might cost, he was at a loss for words, said Lise. “It's really, uh, it's actually just, very, uh, affordable. It probably won't cost that much,” she said, mocking New Democrats' frivolous spending.

“Sure it won't, Naheed Nenshi,” Lise said in jest. “We know exactly how Calgary got in the trouble it did, and that was you,” she added, recalling his time as mayor of Alberta's most populous city.