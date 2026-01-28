CSIS memo from 1980s predicted threat of mass immigration

A document prepared by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service in 1988 warned high immigration levels were a source of significant threats to the country, a new report from Blacklock's Reporter has uncovered.

“CSIS said Canada should consider ‘the values and political beliefs that immigrants bring to Canada’ from countries deemed politically unstable,” read the confidential memo, which was titled National Security Concerns Related To Immigration.

Hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on the prophetic prediction on Tuesday's edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

“The people who were born this year [1988] have mortgages, that's how long this has been a problem,” remarked Sheila.

“It's really too bad that CSIS, the Canadian intelligence agency, didn't have access to government officials during that time,” Lise said sarcastically. “CSIS, for the last five years, is absolutely concentrated on DEI,” she added, suggesting the agency is prioritizing issues like gender in present times.

The memo identified four countries as particular ethnic groups of concern in that era: Armenians, Iranians, Sikhs and Sri Lankans.

Given this, Lise said it was “real funny looking forward, zooming to 2026,” knowing that Gary Anandasangaree, who was born in Sri Lanka and is accused of having ties to the Tamil Tigers terrorist group, is now the country's public safety minister and oversees the agency.

“This is so embarrassing,” Lise added. “The more things change, the more things stay the same,” said Sheila.