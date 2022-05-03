Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

CTV reporters condemn 'Rolling Thunder' protesters in blatant hypocrisy

Ottawa police were out in full force over the weekend clamping down on the peaceful 'Rolling Thunder' protests

  • By Rebel News
  • May 03, 2022

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Showwe dove deeper into how the Ottawa Police reacted to the most recent "Rolling Thunder" protests and examined CTV reporters' hypocrisy in disregarding the viewpoints of the demonstrators.

As Ezra explains, unlike during many left-wing protests, Ottawa riot police were seen armed and ready for action as the bikers rolled into the downtown Ottawa core on Saturday. While CTV reporters are regularly known to condemn police overreaction when it comes to their 'progressive' causes, they were happy to applaud the police for arresting a number of the protesters.

CTV reporters also took to Twitter to mock the demonstrators, with one even describing a man speaking on the steps of the War Memorial as "some kind of Priest" who "called on god to turn the hearts of 'abusers' who propagate 'dishonest media' such as the 'CBC.'"

