“Cuomo-sexual” comes home to roost for journalists and comedians

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360 on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

Here's a bit of what Drew had to say:

“Cuomo really was outlandish. Obviously, he has since come under a lot of scrutiny, a lot of criticism, even from voices within his own party about the way he handled coronavirus. I think when the sexual harassment allegations started to come up, you look back at some of this language and you're right — the LA Times had a serious, earnest piece about Cuomo himself embracing the term ‘Cuomosexual’, that he thought it was great, and valuable, and good. “It wasn't just late night hosts who bantering this kind of language around... plumbing the depths of history, I can't find examples of where anything close to that comes up for Republicans.”

