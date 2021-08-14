“Cuomo-sexual” comes home to roost for journalists and comedians

  • By Rebel News
  • August 14, 2021

Remove Ads

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360 on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

Here's a bit of what Drew had to say:

“Cuomo really was outlandish. Obviously, he has since come under a lot of scrutiny, a lot of criticism, even from voices within his own party about the way he handled coronavirus. I think when the sexual harassment allegations started to come up, you look back at some of this language and you're right — the LA Times had a serious, earnest piece about Cuomo himself embracing the term ‘Cuomosexual’, that he thought it was great, and valuable, and good.

“It wasn't just late night hosts who bantering this kind of language around... plumbing the depths of history, I can't find examples of where anything close to that comes up for Republicans.”

This is just an excerpt from the Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Media Party New York
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.