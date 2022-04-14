DAILY | Musk's hostile Twitter takeover; Rumble treats adults like adults; Carbon tax for trucks
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Elon Musk appears to be angling for a hostile takeover of Twitter after offering to buy the company
- Rumble responded to a journalist from the Globe and Mail questioning why the company won't enact censorship like YouTube
- Environment Minister/convicted criminal Steven Guilbeault wants to tax your truck and doesn't like Pierre Poilievre talking about it
- Kris Sims penned a piece for the Toronto Sun looking at the truck tax
- Theresa Tam wants you to wear a mask anyways
- Inflation is too high, according to the Bank of Canada's governor
- Think the cost of living is too high in Canada? Don't worry, Justin Trudeau has your back
- British eco-activists are at it again
- Klaus Schwab introduced Justin Trudeau in 2016 by praising the loyalty of Canada's WEF members
- By Rebel News
