DAILY | Trudeau's 10 months of travel used enough fuel to fly around the world 3x
David Menzies and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Trudeau, a noted environmentalist, has burned enough fuel in 10 months to fly around the world three times
- Trudeau blamed the rise in hate crimes on the pandemic and deepening polarization
- According to some experts, Trudeau's energy plan could cause prices to soar and lead to blackouts
- 16 U.S. states are urging the Biden admin to build the Keystone XL pipeline
- Chinese internet censors are scrambling to shut down dissent as the Communist regime's strict lockdown policies push people to the limit
- The infamous Wuhan lab was allowed to destroy secret files due to its partnership with a U.S. national lab
