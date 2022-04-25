DAILY | Musk's about to buy Twitter; Trudeau keeps being weird; Calgary mayor's hypocrisy
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Theresa Tam says mask mandates for travel aren't going anywhere, as the requirement enters its third year
- Twitter and Google are blocking ads that deny climate change
- A Calgary is teaching middle schoolers not to have sex with animals because they can't consent
- A girls hockey organization in Calgary is also dropping the “girls” portion of its name
- In contrast, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing an anti-woke agenda
- One Florida sheriff told residents to shoot home invaders
- The University of Toronto is trying to tell the vaccinated that the unvaccinated are a danger to them
- Calgary's mayor flouted an injunction on demonstrations in the city, but it's OK because she's the mayor
- Justin Trudeau is delivering his vaccine message to four and five year old's
- Elon Musk appears set to purchase Twitter
Rebel News
