DAILY | Elon buys Twitter, triggers the libs; Remember, the Emergencies Act was for your safety
David Menzies and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Elon Musk is the new owner of Twitter, and those on the political left are having a tantrum
- Human rights groups are warning of hate speech concerns after Musk's takeover
- A columnist in Los Angeles warned Musk's ownership spells the end for #BlackTwitter, whatever that means
- Texas' governor invited Musk to bring the company's headquarters to his state
- Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is reminding Canadians that the Trudeau government invoked the Emergencies Act for our safety
- Ottawa's interim police chief is warning a new protest that's headed to the city that the group “will be held accountable”
- Want to work at the University of Waterloo's Faculty of Environment? Apply now, but only if you are a woman, transgender, non-binary or two-spirit
By Rebel News
