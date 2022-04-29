DAILY | Bikers descend on Ottawa; Trump returns to social media; Musk dumps on the far-left
Andrew Chapados and Yanky Pollak are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Bikers are converging on Ottawa for the “Rolling Thunder” protest
- Donald Trump returned to social media — not Twitter though, his own platform Truth Social
- Elon Musk says the far-left hates everyone, including themselves
- President Biden set up a very 1984-style Ministry of Truth using the Department of Homeland Security
- An expert told MPs that 25% of Canadians believe conspiracy theories
- A Calgary lockdown enthusiast livestreamed himself breaking isolation rules
- By Rebel News
