DAILY | Grown men watch kids dance at drag shows; Opinions on fixing health care; UofT's vax mandate
Drea Humphrey and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- A Toronto senior who had an adverse reaction to a COVID vaccine is still waiting for compensation
- An Ontario doctor was suspended for spreading alleged COVID misinformation late last month
- Gays Against Groomers shared a video critical of a child participating in a drag performance (to the applause of the older male audience)
- An expert is suggesting that if you keep testing negative but really think you might have COVID — you probably do
- Matt Straus, the acting medical officer of health in Haldimand-Norfolk, penned a thread on how he'd fix Ontario's health-care issues
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants his friends at the federal government to step up to help solve staffing issues
- One member of the Ontario Science Table is encouraging other universities to follow the University of Toronto's approach and require students living on campus to receive COVID boosters
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he knew the lockdownists were frauds given how they responded to George Floyd protests compared to COVID protests
- CBC dished out millions in raises during 2021
- A British teen's so-called long COVID was actually a brain tumour
