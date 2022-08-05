DAILY | Sacrilegious swimsuits; Cancel the orgies; Doug Ford's reckless spending
Alexa Lavoie, Kat Krozonouski and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
Alexa, Kat and Nat will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Show Notes
- Famously unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from an upcoming tournament in Montreal because of Canada's vax requirements
- Environmental groups are protesting plans to build liquified natural gas pipelines on Canada's east coast
- Canmore, Alberta is considering forcing shops to have a closed-door policy in colder months to reduce emissions
- Federal political parties are fighting B.C. privacy laws
- A new report shows that Ontario Premier Doug Ford is outspending his Liberal predecessor who he criticized for spending too much
- An unvaccinated man was denied to be with his pregnant wife at a hospital in Barrie, Ontario
- Elon Musk commented on Ron DeSantis' performance as Florida governor on a podcast
- A maskless Justin Trudeau arrived in Costa Rica for his vacation, continuing to follow his “rules for thee, not for me” policies
- Remember all that social isolation and loneliness that was sparked by the lockdown? Turns out that puts you at a higher risk for heart attack and stroke
- Canada is set to ban the import of handguns
- The numbers aren't official yet, but it looks like COVID vaccine uptake for toddlers is very low in Ontario
- By Rebel News
