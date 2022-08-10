DAILY | Tent city eviction; Freeland on Trump raid; 'Experts' slam ArriveCAN; Poilievre or Charest?
Matt Brevner and Dakota Christensen are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland weighed in on the raid against Donald Trump's Florida residence, saying to leave it to the Americans to talk about their own politics
- Parents in Ontario are divided over the province's optional mask policy ahead of the upcoming school year
- A Liberal MP penned an op-ed in the Toronto Sun saying not to buy into misinformation on fertilizer reductions
- Chaos erupted in Vancouver as tent cities were being dismantled
- The federal Liberals will fulfill their promise of dental coverage for kids according to Freeland
- CBC is spending even more tax dollars on diversity quoates
- A new poll found Conservatives prefer Pierre Poilievre as leader, while Canadians as a whole prefer Jean Charest
- Joe Biden is touting a 0% inflation rise for the month of July
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
