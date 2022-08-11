DAILY | COVID science evolves; radical BC council bans fossil fuels; Canada's labour shortage
Drea Humphrey and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- An Ottawa police detective is facing misconduct charges for seeking links between child deaths and COVID vaccines
- Heavier flow, breakthrough bleeding reported among some individuals after COVID-19 vaccine: study
- Denmark is ending COVID vaccines for anyone under 18
- Fauci joked that he created COVID-19 in his kitchen
- North Korea has declared an unprecedented victory over COVID-19
- A British gender clinic is being sued by 1,000 families who claim their kids were rushed into taking gender-altering drugs
- A study is suggesting that 29% of young Pfizer vaccine recipients had heart issues
- Toronto police spent $7.6 million in planning, prepping and preventing a convoy protest like the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa
- No natural gas or other fossil fuels for new buildings in Victoria, B.C. by 2025 the local council decided
- Climate protesters poured molasses on a landmark in Vancouver
- Ontario is looking at some privatization options to help ease health-care issues
- More people are working than before the pandemic, so why are there shortages?
- The Trudeau government is planning to release a national digital ID
- Plastics producers are asking a court to stop the Liberals single-use plastics ban
