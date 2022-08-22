DAILY | Poilievre shook hands with who?; Healing divisions in the UCP; Trudeau meets German leader
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily
Show Notes
- Saskatchewan's government is wondering why federal agents are on private land, allegedly testing for pesticides
- A dietician is saying that now could be a time to transition away from dairy
- The U.S. government is targeting an Amish farmer in Pennsylvania
- 20% of small businesses in Alberta are at risk for closure
- UCP leadership candidate Leela Aheer is not impressed with a debate arranged by the Alberta Prosperity Project and Rebel News
By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.
