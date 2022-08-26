DAILY | Zuckerberg admits to Hunter Biden censorship; Inter-provincial predators; Dakota's last day
Dakota Christensen, Alexa Lavoie and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The Canadian Mennonite University in Manitoba is requiring students have a third dose of COVID vaccines
- U.S. officials were very interested in the Canadian government's response to the Freedom Convoy
- An industry association is pushing back against Justin Trudeau's planned internet regulation bill
- The agriculture minister is defending Trudeau's plan to reduce fertilizer usage in Canada
- The feds are also creating a new sort of “climate police”
- Interior Health's former chief medical officer is charged with new sex crimes
- Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan Facebook censored the Hunter Biden laptop story at the behest of the FBI
- No virtual learning in Washington, D.C., leaving unvaccinated students in the dark as school starts
- Calvin Robinson joined Tucker Carlson to talk about “minor attracted persons”
- Moderna is accusing Pfizer/BioNTech of copying their mRNA technology
- “Just Stop Oil” protesters blocked gas stations and smashed pumps in central London
- Tucker Carlson also talked about some disturbing trends in data relating to deaths around the world
- Even the Ontario Science Table is against Western University's vax and mask mandate
- Quebec's immunization chair says COVID-19 is less harmful to children than the flu
