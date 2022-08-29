DAILY | Freeland confronted in Alberta; Western U students revolt; UCP leaders debate at APP event
Sheila Gunn Reid and Sydney Fizzard are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
Sheila and Sydney will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- 3 UCP leadership candidates go head-to-head in debate hosted by pro-independence group
- Danielle Smith suggests 'firing' AHS board in UCP leadership forum
- The Real Andy Lee Show on Twitter: "UCP Leadership candidate Danielle Smith on bodily autonomy and Charter rights: https://t.co/uzDaPO6PaE" / Twitter
- Danielle Smith on Twitter: "Some candidates did not show up to the most recent debate. They cancelled at the last minute, because they were concerned about CBC cancel culture. (1/2) #cdnpoli #abpoli #ableg https://t.co/80PF6fDQ6Q" / Twitter
- UCP Leadership Debate Hosted by the Alberta Prosperity Project and Rebel News - YouTube
- The Democracy Fund on Twitter: "[email protected] discusses the issue of having biological males competing in women's sports. More footage from our event, Protecting Women's Spaces in the Age of Transgenderism coming soon! Stay tuned. https://t.co/OR0INPQG1E" / Twitter
- Kulvinder Kaur MD on Twitter: ""I was terminated last September for questioning and refusing to comply with @huronatwestern @WesternU vaccine mandate.. The irony is that I was fired for doing exactly what I was hired to do” —@DrJuliePonesse Former Western Univ Prof of Ethics/Philosophy https://t.co/mraXxe0p5t" / Twitter
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.