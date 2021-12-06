DAILY | It's Not Kidnapping If It's For Your Health
Show Notes
- WATCH ONLINE TONIGHT: The Christian Fight for Freedom
- “Patriot” demonstration in the US — another hoax?
- Fed bank warns cost of groceries will continue to rise
- Supply chain is breaking down, vax mandates make it worse
- Creeps on Twitter offering rides to teens
- Calgary police suspend police officer who made anti-vax mandate video
- Manitoba mother and baby accidentally given COVID vaccin
- Celiac woman says she hasn't eaten in 40 hours while at quarantine hotel
- BioNTech CEO says likelihood of annual COVID-19 vaccines increasing
- Cyprus
- Vienna
- Spain
- Antifa counter-protesters in Melbourne... seriously
- Conservative Leader O’Toole calls for probe of dissident MP Shannon Stubbs over alleged staff mistreatment
