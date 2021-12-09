DAILY | $100K CERB Abuse! MTL Gang Bought Guns
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- CERB abused for MTL gangs
- USA tensions high with Russia - threats abound
- New Zealand bans cigarettes
- Schools preparing for virtual learning
- Youth mental health crisis
- Biden's vax mandates blocked by courts
- UK erupts in protest in response to Boris' “Plan B"”
- University of Saskatchewan introduces its own three-dose vaccine policy
- Pundit Breached CBC’s Code
- We'll all be paying a lot more for food next year, says Canada's Food Price Report
- BioNTech CEO: Potentially upcoming vaccine for the #Omicron variant “should be a 3-dose vaccine.”
- A street gang in MTL has fraudulently obtained $100K+ of taxpayer dollars via CERB to purchase illegal firearms
- FDA Doubles Down: Asks Federal Judge to Grant it Until at Least the Year 2096 to Fully Release Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data
