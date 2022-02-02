DAILY | Border blockade, Ottawa occupation continues
Andrew Chapados and Matt Brevner are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Some MPs are complaining about the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa because its just not fair!!
- City of Ottawa is considering legal action to recoup costs lost by the protest
- Ottawa police have arrested two people involved in the protest
- Volunteers brought groceries to one woman trapped by the protest
- One Ottawa resident wrote some dramatic Twitter prose about what she, a white woman, has learned
- By Rebel News
