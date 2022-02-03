DAILY | Two weeks to honk for freedom
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The Freedom Convoy in Ottawa is approaching its second week
- LA's mayor claims he held his breath in a maskless picture
- A new study claims severe pandemic restrictions reduced mortality by 0.2%
- Denmark, Norway and Sweden are starting to — GASP! — return to normal
- 32% of Canadians say they have a lot in common with the Freedom Convoy — not such a fringe minority after all, eh Mr. Prime Minister who got elected with about the same percentage of the vote?
- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is saying “I'm with you” to the protests on the Canada-U.S. border, claiming that restrictions will be lifting in the province in the coming days
- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was the first Canadian premier to rediscover freedom
- Ottawa businesses are suffering, or so Restaurants Canada would tell you. Reality has a funny way of messing up narratives
- Some kids in Florida are getting in on the Freedom Convoy in their own way
- Liberal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the Freedom Convoy made its point and now it's time to go home
