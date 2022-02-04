DAILY | It sounds like Ottawa police declared war on the Freedom Convoy
Show Notes
- Did you know that 'rebel' is a naughty word?
- Pantyhose could be the solution to gaps on your mask, says Vice
- Liberal insiders are apparently saying Prime Minister Trudeau is “panicked”
- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney claims COVID restrictions will begin to lift next week, starting with the Restrictions Exemption Program
- The province's chief medical officer doesn't seem to be aware of that plan, though
- Shaq is no fan of vaccine mandates
- It sounds like the Ottawa Police Service have declared war on the Freedom Convoy
- A Blacklock's story seems to counter the narrative of a crime increase
- Down under, police pushed a woman down in front of her kids
