DAILY | Border blockades pressuring governments into reopening
Katherine Krozonouski and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- With a straight face, CTV reported that lifting pandemic restrictions could cause anxiety
- Prime Minister Trudeau thinks Canada has never been stronger or more united
- New Brunswick added a ban on protests to its provincial Emergency Act
- Alberta may have lifted its provincial vaccine passports, but the capital city of Edmonton is looking to introduce their own
- Calgary was considering something similar, but city council voted it down
- The busiest crossing between Canada and the United States, the Ambassador Bridge in Ontario, has been blocked for four days
- Now there's rumours that Ontario could speed up its reopening plan
- CBC is reporting how organizers with police and military experience are behind the Ottawa protest
- New Zealand has a Canadian-inspired protest of its own
- France took steps to ban convoy-style protests too
- By Rebel News
